Gambians flee to Senegal as President Jammeh remains defiant

Gambians are fleeing the west African smallest nation following the country’s President Yahya Jammeh refusal to step down despite losing an election on December 1.

Our Correspondent in Banjul reports that at a bus station on the outskirts of Gambia’s capital Banjul, people were packing onto buses that would take them far from their homes.

The exodus comes as Jammeh declared a state of emergency on Tuesday (January 17).



A string of top level government ministers have resigned, while other officials, including the foreign minister, have also left the country.

In addition to internal domestic turmoil, Nigeria and other West African nations are said to preparing to intervene militarily.

The buses were headed to towns like Basse and Bassang, more than 300 km (186 miles) from Banjul, and even to Senegal’s Casamance region, south of Gambia.

“Usually, we have 3 minibuses that leave to Basse and 2 to Soma each day. But since the beginning of the events, the number of buses increased to 6 cars per destination. These last three days we have been overwhelmed. We have 25 minibuses that leave per day, that’s not including the number of big buses that are leaving. 25 people fit in the smaller buses and 75 in the bigger buses, and despite that, there are still passengers who are waiting (for a seat),” said Momodou Choi, the bus station’s manager.

The Senegalese town of Diouloulou, 12 km (7 miles) south of the border point of Seleti, has seen 650 Gambians cross since Christmas and the flow has increased in recent days, the mayor’s office said.

President-elect and opposition leader Adama Barrow was due to be inaugurated at Bakau’s Independece Stadium on Thursday (January 19) but ceremony preparations were nowhere in sight.

