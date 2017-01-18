Gambians flee to Senegal as President Jammeh remains defiant

Posted January 18, 2017 10:37 am by Comments

Gambians flee to Senegal as President Jammeh remains defiant

Gambians are fleeing the west African smallest nation following the country’s President Yahya Jammeh refusal to step down despite losing an election on December 1.

Our Correspondent in Banjul reports that at a bus station on the outskirts of Gambia’s capital Banjul, people were packing onto buses that would take them far from their homes.

The exodus comes as Jammeh declared a state of emergency on Tuesday (January 17).
Image result for Gambians fleeing
A string of top level government ministers have resigned, while other officials, including the foreign minister, have also left the country.

In addition to internal domestic turmoil, Nigeria and other West African nations are said to preparing to intervene militarily.

The buses were headed to towns like Basse and Bassang, more than 300 km (186 miles) from Banjul, and even to Senegal’s Casamance region, south of Gambia.

Image result for Gambians flee to Senegal

“Usually, we have 3 minibuses that leave to Basse and 2 to Soma each day. But since the beginning of the events, the number of buses increased to 6 cars per destination. These last three days we have been overwhelmed. We have 25 minibuses that leave per day, that’s not including the number of big buses that are leaving. 25 people fit in the smaller buses and 75 in the bigger buses, and despite that, there are still passengers who are waiting (for a seat),” said Momodou Choi, the bus station’s manager.

The Senegalese town of Diouloulou, 12 km (7 miles) south of the border point of Seleti, has seen 650 Gambians cross since Christmas and the flow has increased in recent days, the mayor’s office said.

President-elect and opposition leader Adama Barrow was due to be inaugurated at Bakau’s Independece Stadium on Thursday (January 19) but ceremony preparations were nowhere in sight.

The post Gambians flee to Senegal as President Jammeh remains defiant appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Gambians topple Yahya Jammeh President of the Gambia, Yahya Jammeh: toppled via ballot box Gambia’s opposition candidate Adama Barrow has won the presidential polls...
  2. Gambians flee ahead of Barrow ‘inauguration’ A worker at The Gambia’s main ferry crossing has told the BBC that thousands of people are fleeing every day...
  3. Leave now, respect the wishes of Gambians, UN urges Jammeh The UN chief cautioned against violence. The post Leave now, respect the wishes of Gambians, UN urges Jammeh appeared first...
  4. Nigerian Bar Association Tells Yaya Jammeh, International Community To Respected The Democratic Wish Of Gambians 0 Comments Sahara Reporters Nigerian Bar Association Tells Yaya Jammeh, International Community To Respected The Democratic Wish Of Gambians 2...
  5. President Buhari, ECOWAS Leaders Meets Gambian President Yahya Jammeh (Pictures) President Buhari and other ECOWASleaders met with Gambian President,Yahya Jammeh this afternoon inBanjul, Gambia.Mr. President and other leaders askedPresident Jammeh...
  6. Gambian president Jammeh will not ‘step down’ Gambian President Yahya Jammeh said he would not step down and condemned mediation by West African regional bloc ECOWAS that...
  7. President Buhari In Gambia To Hold Talks With Jammeh President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Banjul to meet with the President of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, who lost the presidential election...
  8. Buhari Arrives Gambia For Peace Talks With President Jammeh (Photos) President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday arrived Banjul, Gambia for talks with Gambia’s embattled President, Yahya Jammeh. Jammeh had earlier asked...
  9. See Gambians Leave Their Country Over Imminent War As Jammeh Refuses To Step Down Below are photos of Gambia citizens leaving the country in their hundreds over imminent war, following Jammeh’s refusal to step...
  10. Gambia: Senegal ready to lead military onslaught against Jammeh Yahya Jammeh, Gambia’s ex president Senegal’s soldiers have been put on alert to intervene in The Gambia if President Yahya...

< YOHAIG home