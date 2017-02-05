Germany security officials arrest Tunisian asylum

Security officials in Germany have arrested a Tunisian asylum-seeker on suspicion of masterminding an attack.

They say the accused was also wanted by Tunisia for his suspected involvement in the deadly militant assault against the Bardo Museum in Tunis.

The 36-year-old is suspected of recruiting for Islamic State in Germany since August 2015 and building up a network of supporters with the aim of carrying out a terrorist attack.

The arrest was part of a major operation in which more than 1,100 German police raided 54 premises including homes, businesses and mosques in Frankfurt and other towns in the western state of Hesse.

