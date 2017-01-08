Germany’s Gabriel says EU break-up no longer unthinkable

Posted January 8, 2017 2:38 pm by Comments

TVC NEWS Germany’s insistence on austerity in the euro zone has left Europe more divided than ever and a break-up of the European Union is no longer inconceivable, German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel told Der Spiegel magazine.

Gabriel, whose Social Democrats (SPD) are junior partner to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives in her ruling grand coalition, said strenuous efforts by countries like France and Italy to reduce their fiscal deficits came with political risks.

“I once asked the chancellor, what would be more costly for Germany: for France to be allowed to have half a percentage point more deficit, or for Marine Le Pen to become president?” he said, referring to the leader of the far-right National Front.

“Until today, she still owes me an answer,” added Gabriel, whose SPD favors a greater focus on investment while Merkel’s conservatives put more emphasis on fiscal discipline as a foundation for economic prosperity.

The SPD is expected to choose Gabriel, their long-standing chairman who is also economy minister, to run against Merkel for chancellor in September’s federal election, senior party sources said on Thursday.

Asked if he really believed he could win more votes by transferring more German money to other EU countries, Gabriel replied: “I know that this discussion is extremely unpopular.”

“But I also know about the state of the EU. It is no longer unthinkable that it breaks apart,” he said in the interview, published on Saturday.

“Should that happen, our children and grandchildren would curse us,” he added. “Because Germany is the biggest beneficiary of the European community – economically and politically.”

The post Germany’s Gabriel says EU break-up no longer unthinkable appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. German Vice Chancellor Gabriel to visit Iran from Sunday German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel will lead a business delegation to Iran from Sunday, his ministry said a day after...
  2. Nigerian Twittersphere Reacts to Buhari Calling Germany “West Germany” & Getting President’s Name Wrong For the past few hours, the hot topic on Twitter has been some errors President Muhammadu Buhari made during a...
  3. Germany prints its constitution in Arabic for refugees Germany has translated the first 20 articles of its constitution into Arabic and printed 10,000 copies for distribution at registration...
  4. Buhari reacts to Germany terror attacks Buhari reacts to Germany terror attacks The post Buhari reacts to Germany terror attacks appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria....
  5. France v Germany: Five key moments France beat Germany 2-0 in Marseille on Thursday to reach the final of Euro 2016. Here are five key moments...
  6. France celebrate Germany victory outside Stade Velodrome France fans expressed their joy on Thursday (July 7) night after their team made it to the Euro 2016 final....
  7. Football: Germany’s Goetze to auction boots to help refugees Football- image source noshahronline World Cup winner Mario Goetze plans to raise funds to help Germany’s immigrants amidst the on-going...
  8. “Stop Misreporting Buhari In Germany” – German Reporter Tells Nigerian Media (Pics) Bashir Ahmad Personal Assistant to thepresident, @MBuhari on New Media wrote on twitter:Germany will earmark $ 18 billion for Lake...
  9. Germany, France divided over EU-US trade deal German Chancellor Angela Merkel. / AFP PHOTO / CLEMENS BILAN French Prime Minister Manuel Valls on Thursday demanded a “clear...
  10. Germany drops Erdogan insult case German prosecutors have dropped an investigation into a TV comedian accused of insulting Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The prosecutors...

< YOHAIG home