Ghana captain Gyan fears AFCON exit over injury

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan fears he may be ruled out of the Africa Cup of Nations after suffering an injury in Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat by Egypt.

Gyan was substituted in the first half and is in danger of missing Sunday’s quarter-final against DR Congo.

The 31-year-old was making his 99th international appearance in the Group D match against Egypt and was looking to score his 50th goal for his country.

He believes he was a “victim” of a dreadful playing surface in Port-Gentil that has already come in for widespread criticism.

