Ghana captain Gyan fears AFCON exit over injury

Posted January 28, 2017 2:38 am by Comments

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan fears he may be ruled out of the Africa Cup of Nations after suffering an injury in Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat by Egypt.

Gyan was substituted in the first half and is in danger of missing Sunday’s quarter-final against DR Congo.

The 31-year-old was making his 99th international appearance in the Group D match against Egypt and was looking to score his 50th goal for his country.

He believes he was a “victim” of a dreadful playing surface in Port-Gentil that has already come in for widespread criticism.

The post Ghana captain Gyan fears AFCON exit over injury appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Gabon 2017: Gyan May Miss Quarterfinal Clash Against Dr Congo Captain of Ghana Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan fears he may be ruled out of the Africa Cup of Nations after...
  2. Andre Ayew now Ghana’s joint top scorer in AFCON tournaments with Asamoah Gyan and Osei Kofi West Ham United and Ghana striker Andre Ayew is now Ghana’s joint top scorer in AFCON tournaments, leveling up with Asamoah...
  3. AFCON: Ghana hopeful on Gyan fitness Ghana are hopeful that skipper Asamoah Gyan will be able to feature in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against...
  4. AFCON 2017: Gyan heads Ghana into quarter-finals He is also the first player to score at six consecutive Nations Cup finals. The post AFCON 2017: Gyan heads...
  5. Injured Gyan ruled out of Ghana squad for Egypt Ghana forward Asamoah Gyan will miss the 2018 World Cup showdown against Egypt on 13 November. The Black Stars captain...
  6. Egypt vs Ghana: Salah sinks Ghana as Pharaohs go through Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah (L) takes a free kick to score a goal during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations...
  7. AFCON: Five Egypt vs Ghana facts Five facts for the Africa Cup of Nations Group D match between Egypt and Ghana in Port-Gentil Wednesday (1900 GMT):...
  8. Mikel will play at Al Ain next season — Ghana star, Gyan Ghana superstar Asamoah Gyan has stated that John Obi Mikel will ‘definitely’ be switching to United Arab Emirates side Al...
  9. ASAMOAH GYAN: Ghana Can Take On Anyone After reaching the quarter -final of the Africa Cup of Nations, the Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan said his team is...
  10. Kwadwo Asamoah opts out of Ghana’s AFCON 2017 squad Juventus midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah has reportedly asked to be left out of Ghana’s squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of...

< YOHAIG home