Gold Prices Hit 3-Month High as Fed Rate Hike Outlook Sours

Gold prices rose as US rate hike bets cooled. The priced-in projection for the year-end level of the benchmark Fed Funds rate fell to the lowest in two months, pulling Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar down in tandem. This bolstered the appeal of non-interest-bearing and anti-fiat assets including the yellow metal.

Crude oil prices rebounded following the prior day’s dramatic selloff despite a DOE report showing inventories rose by 13.8 million barrels last week. While this was much higher than the 2.7m build expected by economists, it was smaller than the 14.2m gain foreshadowed in analogous API data.

Another quiet day on the economic data docket puts Fed-speak in the spotlight. Comments from St. Louis and Chicago Fed Presidents James Bullard and Charles Evans are on tap. Commodities may extend gains if lingering fiscal policy uncertainty appears to have undermined officials’ appetite for rate hikes.

