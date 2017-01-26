Golf : Rory McClloy ruled out of Dubai Desert Classic

Rory McIlroy will miss the Dubai Desert Classic as he continues his recovery from a rib injury.

A stress fracture forced McIlroy out of this month’s Abu Dhabi Championship, and a statement from the European Tour confirmed he will remain sidelined till next week.

The world No 2 won the tournament in 2009 and 2015 and was tied for sixth 12 months ago, four shots behind champion Danny Willett.

McIlroy initially complained of back pain during the second round of the SA Open but went on to complete the week, losing only in a play-off with Graeme Storm.

