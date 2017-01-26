Golf : Rory McClloy ruled out of Dubai Desert Classic

Posted January 26, 2017 12:37 am by Comments

Rory McIlroy will miss the Dubai Desert Classic as he continues his recovery from a rib injury.
A stress fracture forced McIlroy out of this month’s Abu Dhabi Championship, and a statement from the European Tour confirmed he will remain sidelined till next week.

The world No 2 won the tournament in 2009 and 2015 and was tied for sixth 12 months ago, four shots behind champion Danny Willett.

McIlroy initially complained of back pain during the second round of the SA Open but went on to complete the week, losing only in a play-off with Graeme Storm.

The post Golf : Rory McClloy ruled out of Dubai Desert Classic appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Rory McIlroy Ready For First Event In 2017 World number two, Rory McIlroy, would be keeping a promise to fellow major champion, Ernie Els, when he lines up...
  2. Mama Tiwa Savage & Baby JamJam take on the Dubai Desert in Cute Video | Watch If you follow Tiwa Savage on Snapchat then you’ve seen a bit of how much fun she is having during...
  3. Rested McIlroy looks to reignite season in Shanghai TVC NEWS Rory McIlroy is hoping to snare his maiden WGC-HSBC Champions title on his sixth visit to the Sheshan...
  4. Rory McIlroy won’t back down from all the controversies Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy reacts to making his putt on the 6th Green during his first round on the opening...
  5. Storm pips McIlroy for ‘dream’ SA Open triumph Rory McIlroy. AFP PHOTO / Jim Watson Graeme Storm of England defeated world number two Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland...
  6. Plush Purple & Gold ‘Desert Glam’ Styled Wedding Shoot in Dubai! If you’re considering the UAE for an elegant destination wedding, this shoot is for you! This styled wedding shoot was...
  7. No Australian Open for McIlroy Rory McIlroy has ruled out competing in a third straight Australian Open later this year, the Northern Irish world number...
  8. McIlroy admits being ‘too stubborn’ to seek putting help TVC NEWS World number two Rory McIlroy believes he has been “too stubborn” to seek help with his putting which...
  9. Spieth chases history at PGA Championship Jordan Spieth is having a tough year. Not only is he not going to win the Grand Slam, on account...
  10. Lovely Photos Of Nigerian Couple In Dubai Desert The pretty wife, Ife, shared the photos from their lovely moments in Dubai on her social media page… http://www.certifiednaija.com/2017/01/nigerian-couple-takes-birthday.html?m=1...

< YOHAIG home