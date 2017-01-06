I stand by Yahaya Jammeh, says Gambian army chief

Gambia’s president Yahya Jammeh remains defiant in the face of calls that he stands down in two weeks, after December’s presidential election loss.

In yet another drama that has further thrown the political atmosphere in the Gambia into uncertainty, the country’s army chief swore loyalty to Jammeh on Wednesday.

This latest twist comes, as sub regional body ECOWAS, prepares to intervene to remove president Jammeh, if he fails to step down on the 19th.

But in his New Year speech, Jammeh condemned the resolution and has vowed to stay in power, calling the ECOWAS decision a declaration of war and asking Gambians to resist any outside aggression.

