ICC resumes trial against ex-Ivory Coast president Gbagbo

The trial against former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo resumed at the International Criminal Court in The Hague on Monday (February 6).

TVC News reliably gathered that dozens of supporters gathered to follow the proceedings.

War crimes prosecutors accused Gbagbo of orchestrating “unspeakable violence”, including murder and gang rape, to cling to power after losing an election, pitching his country into civil war.

Supporters say he is a victim of neo-colonial meddling by France and accuse prosecutors of ignoring alleged crimes by the country’s new president Alassane Ouattara.

“He is paying for the others. It wasn’t him that killed. He never killed. He’s the best president in the world,” supporter Janine Duree told Reuters TV.

A witness for the prosecution took to the stand on Monday, a former mechanic whose arm was allegedly hurt beyond repair by Gbagbo’s supporters as he attended a march with Ouattara supporters.

Gbagbo, 71, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His co-accused, youth leader Charles Ble Goude, 45, has also pleaded innocence and said he did not recognise the charges.

 

