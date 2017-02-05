Amid the crisis caused by President Trump’s travel ban, a four-month-old Iranian baby in need of an emergency heart surgery has received a waiver to enter the US.

Reports say the little girl named Fatemeh Reshad and her mother are currently in Dubai where they are seeking tourist visas to get an appointment at a hospital in Oregon where her uncle and grandparents live.

And according to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, pediatric cardiac doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital, have agreed to help the family pro-bono and a law firm will pay for the travel which are conditions needed to obtain a special visa status.

The post Iranian baby gets waiver to enter the United States appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.