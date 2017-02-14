Ireland’s minimum wage is the second-highest in Europe
Ireland has the second highest minimum wage of any country in the EU, according to data released by Eurostat.
The minimum wage for Irish workers works out as €1,563 per month, behind only Luxembourg, whose minimum
wage is €1,999 a month.
Most countries in the EU provide a standardised monthly rate of pay. However, Ireland’s minimum wage is calculated by adding up the hourly minimum wage and multiplying it by the standard working hours per week in the country – currently 39.
While Ireland’s hourly rate of pay (€9.25) is one of the highest in the EU, it still ranks below that of France (€9.76).
