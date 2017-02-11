Irish property price slowdown described as a ‘temporary pause’

The first reversal in house-price growth in several months was immediately explained away by Savills as a “temporary pause”.

The estate agent claimed the 0.4 per cent fall in prices in December, the first since March, was simply tactical, with potential buyers holding off in the belief that they would have more buying power on the back of the Government’s new tax incentive scheme for first-time buyers and a loosening of the Central Bank’s lending rules.

“Towards the end of last year there was much speculation about two potential housing policy changes – the possible easing of mortgage lending restrictions and the prospect of a new help-to-buy scheme,” said Savills director of research John McCartney.

 

