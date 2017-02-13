The Islamic State group in Egypt have claimed the execution of five men it accused of spying for the army, which is battling the jihadists in the Sinai Peninsula.

Five men presented as “spies” are seen lying face down on the ground in a fresh video before a militant shoots them in the back of their heads with an assault rifle.

Jihadists have killed hundreds of soldiers and policemen since the military overthrow of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 unleashed a bloody crackdown on his supporters.

The crackdown decimated the Islamist movement and killed hundreds of his followers, and set off a jihadist insurgency that has killed hundreds of security personnel.

The post Islamic State says executes ‘five spies’ in Egypt appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.