Italian government approves bailout of Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank

The Italian government has approved a bailout of Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) bank.

The crisis-stricken bank failed a last-minute attempt to raise €5bn (£4.24bn, $ 5.22bn) before the end of the year, forcing the government to step in.

A €20bn bailout package wa s approved for the entirety of Italy’s fledgling banking sector earlier this week and it has now been confirmed that MPS will be the first recipient.

“Today marks an important day for Monte dei Paschi, a day that sees it turn a corner and able to reassure its depositors,” said Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni according to Reuters.

The bailout comes as Italy battles through a lengthy recession, with muted recovery. Italian officials hope by supporting MPS, they can restore confidence in the country’s other financial institutions.

However, alongside financial instability, Italy also faces political uncertainty following the resignation of former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. The 41-year-old quit over a failed referendum on constitutional reforms.

