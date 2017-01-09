Ivory Coast government reaches deal to end army mutiny

Ivory Coast has reached an agreement with disgruntled soldiers to end a two-day revolt that had spread unrest across the West African nation, President Alassane Ouattara has said.

TVC News reliably gathered that the uprising began early on Friday (January 6) when the soldiers – mainly former rebel fighters – demanding wage increases and bonuses – seized Bouake, the second-largest city.

Over the next two days, soldiers at military camps in cities and towns including the commercial capital, Abidjan, joined the mutiny.

Earlier on Saturday, Defence Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi appeared to have brokered a deal to end the revolt, and Ouattara said he had agreed to take into account the soldiers grievances concerning bonus payments and living and working conditions.

“I would like to repeat that this way of making demands is not appropriate. Indeed it tarnishes the image of our country after all our efforts in economic development and diplomatic re-positioning,” he said.

However late on Saturday, mutinying soldiers in Bouake opened fire on a local officials house, according to a Reuters witness, and Donwahi was trapped inside by the shooting unable to head back to Abidjan.

