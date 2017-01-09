Ivory Coast government reaches deal to end army mutiny

Posted January 9, 2017 12:37 am by Comments

Ivory Coast government reaches deal to end army mutiny

Ivory Coast has reached an agreement with disgruntled soldiers to end a two-day revolt that had spread unrest across the West African nation, President Alassane Ouattara has said.

TVC News reliably gathered that the uprising began early on Friday (January 6) when the soldiers – mainly former rebel fighters – demanding wage increases and bonuses – seized Bouake, the second-largest city.

Image result for Ivory Coast government reaches deal to end army mutinyOver the next two days, soldiers at military camps in cities and towns including the commercial capital, Abidjan, joined the mutiny.

Earlier on Saturday, Defence Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi appeared to have brokered a deal to end the revolt, and Ouattara said he had agreed to take into account the soldiers grievances concerning bonus payments and living and working conditions.

“I would like to repeat that this way of making demands is not appropriate. Indeed it tarnishes the image of our country after all our efforts in economic development and diplomatic re-positioning,” he said.

However late on Saturday, mutinying soldiers in Bouake opened fire on a local officials house, according to a Reuters witness, and Donwahi was trapped inside by the shooting unable to head back to Abidjan.

The post Ivory Coast government reaches deal to end army mutiny appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Soldiers end mutiny after deal in Ivory Coast Ivory Coast soldiers on Sunday ended a two-day mutiny in the second city Bouake and other key areas after reaching...
  2. Calm Returns After Ivory Coast Mutiny Calm has now returned to the streets of Ivory Coast’s second city, Bouake, a day after mutinous soldiers took to...
  3. Ivory Coast: Deal reached with mutinous soldiers, President says President Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast says he has reached an agreement with soldiers who have mutinied across the country....
  4. Ivory Coast: Army revolt spreads Mutinying soldiers entered Ivory Coast’s military headquarters and fired into the air inside the compound housing the defense ministry on...
  5. Ivory Coast defence minister freed by mutinous soldiers Mutinous soldiers in Ivory Coast have released the country’s defence minister after detaining him for two hours in a standoff...
  6. Ivory Coast’s Bouake and Daloa hit by shooting Gunfire has been heard in two cities in Ivory Coast in a suspected mutiny by soldiers, military sources and local...
  7. Ouattara re-elected as Ivory Coast president Alassane Ouattara has won a landslide victory in Ivory Coast’s presidential election, results showed Wednesday, in a vote seen as...
  8. Ivory Coast’s Ouattara Acts To Draft New Constitution Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has taken a step toward drawing up a new constitution and scrapping a nationality clause...
  9. Mutiny: Heavy shootings as soldiers attack police stations in ICoast over bonuses Heavy weapons fire was heard Friday near Ivory Coast’s largest military camp in the city of Bouake, where at least...
  10. Ivory Coast holds first post-war presidential poll Ivory Coast’s President, Alassane Ouattara, was heavily favoured to win a second term in a Sunday vote seen as crucial...

< YOHAIG home