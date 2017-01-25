Ivory Coast forward Salomon Kalou has announced his retirement from international football after his team was eliminated from the nations cup.

Kalou won the man of the match award in Ivory Coast’s final group match against Morocco.

The former Chelsea player, now with Hertha Berlin, won his first cap in 2007 and has played 89 times for his country.

The post Ivory Coast’s Salomon Kalou retires from international football appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.