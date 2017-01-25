Ivory Coast’s Salomon Kalou retires from international football

Posted January 25, 2017 10:38 pm by Comments

Ivory Coast forward Salomon Kalou has announced his retirement from international football after his team was eliminated from the nations cup.
Kalou won the man of the match award in Ivory Coast’s final group match against Morocco.

The former Chelsea player, now with Hertha Berlin, won his first cap in 2007 and has played 89 times for his country.

The post Ivory Coast’s Salomon Kalou retires from international football appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Griezmann to miss France’s friendly against Ivory Coast Forward Antoine Griezmann has been ruled out of France’s friendly game against Ivory Coast on Tuesday because of a foot...
  2. Schweinsteiger Retires From International Football Manchester United midfielder, Bastian Schweinsteiger, has announced that he would like to retire from the German National Team after 12...
  3. Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard retires from football Former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard has announced the end of his playing career. Gerrard had been without a...
  4. Ivory Coast set to hold referendum for a new Constitution Ivory Coast is set to go ahead with a referendum for a new constitution. This follows the country’s overwhelming vote...
  5. Ivory Coast plans to double oil production by 2020 Ivory Coast plans to double its oil and gas output by 2020 as the country also searches for foreign investors...
  6. Sierra Leone camp in Ghana ahead of Ivory Coast clash Sierra Leone have set up a week-long training camp in Accra, Ghana to avoid pressure from home fans as they...
  7. AFCON : Togo force Ivory Coast to goalless draw in Group C Defending champions Ivory Coast and Togo played out the first goalless draw at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon...
  8. Ivory Coast confident on Zaha switch Ivory Coast are confident Wilfried Zaha will soon be part of their team, but new England boss Gareth Southgate has...
  9. Kalou hopeful of Cote d’Ivore’s AFCON defense Cote d’Ivoire striker Salomon Kalou says they have the quality to win the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations tournament...
  10. Booming business of Nigerian bread in Ivory Coast TVC NEWS Ivory Coast has been producing for several decades now a type of bread originally from Nigeria which has...

< YOHAIG home