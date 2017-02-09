Jack Clifford and Jack Nowell start for England against Wales

Jack Clifford and Jack Nowell have been called into the England starting XV for Saturday’s Six Nations showdown with Wales.

Harlequins openside flanker Clifford and Exeter wing Nowell replace Tom Wood and Jonny May – who both start on the bench – respectively.

The rest of the England team is unchanged following last week’s 19-16 victory over France at Twickenham.

England’s back-row of Clifford, blindside Maro Itoje and No 8 Nathan Hughes have a total of just 20 caps between them. They will be up against the vastly experienced Sam Warburton and Justin Tipuric, and also Taulupe Faletau when he comes off the bench.

