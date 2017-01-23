Japanese govt pledges to support Irrigation in Uganda

The Japanese Ambassador to Uganda, Kazuaki Kameda, has pledged his government’s support towards promoting irrigation in the country. This move is to enable Ugandans produce adequate food.

Kameda said the Japanese government will encourage people to adopt irrigation as way of improving agriculture.

He revealed that the the government of Japan has supported 215 projects in Uganda since 1992 in the fields of education, water and sanitation, health, agriculture, gender and other social development sectors to facilitate poverty reduction and human security.

