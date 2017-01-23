Japanese govt pledges to support Irrigation in Uganda

Posted January 23, 2017 2:38 pm by Comments

Japanese govt pledges to support Irrigation in Uganda

The Japanese Ambassador to Uganda, Kazuaki Kameda, has pledged his government’s support towards promoting irrigation in the country. This move is to enable Ugandans produce adequate food.

Image result for Irrigation in Uganda

Kameda said the Japanese government will encourage people to adopt irrigation as way of improving agriculture.

He revealed that the the government of Japan has supported 215 projects in Uganda since 1992 in the fields of education, water and sanitation, health, agriculture, gender and other social development sectors to facilitate poverty reduction and human security.

The post Japanese govt pledges to support Irrigation in Uganda appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. FG seeks Japanese support on economy The Federal Government has solicited the support of the Japanese Government to assist the country to achieve its economic diversification...
  2. Uganda ministries may miss 2017 Budget allocations Six Ugandan sectors may miss out on budget allocations over failure to comply with gender and equality requirements. The Equal...
  3. Japanese Govt donates solar power worth $9.7m to Nigeria The Japanese Government, through its agency, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has donated solar power worth $ 9.7 million to...
  4. Bayelsa govt pledges support to weed out fake journalists Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Jonathan Oboebite, has called on the Nigerian Union of Journalist, NUJ, Bayelsa...
  5. Denmark pledges to support Nigeria’s agriculture development Denmark on Sunday pledged its readiness to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the development of the nation’s agriculture sector....
  6. Govt needs private support to fund social needs — Experts THERE is a need to raise funds from private initiatives such as ‘I Will Give’ (IWG) for government to finance...
  7. 2.5 billion people lack good sanitation globally The Federal Government has said no fewer than 2.5 billion people in the world are still without access to improved...
  8. FG pledges improved access to water, sanitation The federal gov­ernment has promised to im­prove access to water supply and sanitation across the country. Speaking in Abuja during...
  9. Minister seeks support for govt The Minister of Culture, Tourism and National Orientation, Mr. Edem Duke, has called on Nigerians to support the government in...
  10. Osun govt to observe 2016 World Toilet Day Osun state Government in collaboration with the European Union-Water Supply and Sanitation Sector Reform Programme (EU-WSSSRP-II) and UNICEF will on Tuesday (November...

< YOHAIG home