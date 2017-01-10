Japan’s Takeda ready for fresh acquisitions after $5.2 billion Ariad deal

Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co (4502.T) said it has the financial capacity for fresh acquisitions to bolster its drug portfolio after agreeing on Monday to acquire cancer drug maker Ariad Pharmaceuticals (ARIA.O) in a $ 5.20 billion deal.

The Ariad deal, at a 75 percent premium, is the latest example of pharmaceutical companies paying handsomely to snap up promising drugs owned by rivals in a bid to secure revenue growth. Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) agreed in August to pay $ 14 billion for Medivation Inc, the maker of the $ 2.2 billion-a-year cancer drug Xtandi.

Takeda’s Chief Financial Officer James Kehoe said that the Japanese company’s acquisition spree may continue.

