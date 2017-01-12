Jobs Industry InsiderCurrent Issue World economy to grow at 2.7%

Posted January 12, 2017 6:38 pm by Comments

Jobs Industry InsiderCurrent Issue World economy to grow at 2.7%

The global economy is forecast to grow by 2.7% in 2017 after reaching a post-crisis low of 2.3% in 2016, according to the World Bank.

the-world-bank TVC

The bank’s Global Economic Prospects 2017 report said the receding of obstacles to economic activity in emerging markets and commodity exporters would drive growth.

The forecast for advanced economies is growth edging up to 1.8% in 2017.

However, the forecast could be revised upwards if fiscal stimulus in economies such as the US generates faster domestic growth or downwards if rising trade protection has adverse effects.

Emerging and developing economies should see growth rise to 4.2% from 3.4% in 2016, largely due to modestly rising commodity prices.

The post Jobs Industry InsiderCurrent Issue World economy to grow at 2.7% appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigeria may exit recession as W’Bank projects 1%  GDP growth in 2017 After recording a worst plunge into recession in over 25 years, in 2016 the World Bank has projected Nigeria could...
  2. World Bank Predicts Recession Will End In 2017 The World Bank has predicted that Nigeria will get out of recession and grow its Gross Domestic Product by one...
  3. World Bank cuts Africa’s growth for 2016 to 1.7% The World Bank on Thursday projected that Africa’s economy will further fall to 1.7 per cent in 2016 after slowing...
  4. Nigeria’s economy, banking industry with bright outlook in 2017 As economies across the world continue to strategize on how to enhance their policies and strengthen their financial institutions, Nigeria...
  5. Africa to grow 3.7% this year – AfDB Africa’s economy is likely to grow 3.7 per cent this year, the African Development Bank (AfDB) said on Monday. Launching...
  6. How telecoms industry has grown and will grow Nigerian economy, society-Shittu The Minister of Communications, Barr. Abdul-Raheem Adebayo Shittu has highlighted that with the upsurge in telephone density cutting across the...
  7. World Bank downgrades 2016 growth forecast The World Bank has downgraded its 2016 global growth forecast from 2.9 per cent which it announced in January to...
  8. Oil prices fall as World Bank cuts economic growth outlook Crude oil futures fell on Thursday as the World Bank cut its global economic growth forecast, ending a two-day rally...
  9. Nigeria’s economy to grow by 3.78% Dr Yemi Kale, Statistician-General and CEO National Bureau of Statistics Nigeria’s economy, reeling from the drop in oil prices, is...
  10. Emefiele recommends micro-finance initiative to grow nation’s economy THE Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, has said that if the country must witness accelerated...

< YOHAIG home