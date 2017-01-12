The global economy is forecast to grow by 2.7% in 2017 after reaching a post-crisis low of 2.3% in 2016, according to the World Bank.

The bank’s Global Economic Prospects 2017 report said the receding of obstacles to economic activity in emerging markets and commodity exporters would drive growth.

The forecast for advanced economies is growth edging up to 1.8% in 2017.

However, the forecast could be revised upwards if fiscal stimulus in economies such as the US generates faster domestic growth or downwards if rising trade protection has adverse effects.

Emerging and developing economies should see growth rise to 4.2% from 3.4% in 2016, largely due to modestly rising commodity prices.

The post Jobs Industry InsiderCurrent Issue World economy to grow at 2.7% appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.