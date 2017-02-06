Joost van der Westhuizen dies aged 45 after battle with motor neurone disease

Former South Africa rugby union captain Joost van der Westhuizen has died at the age of 45 after a battle with motor neurone disease.

A World Cup winner in 1995, the former scrum-half had been living with the disease since 2011.

He was admitted to a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday morning and statements from his J9 Foundation on Saturday evening reported that he was “critical but stable” in an intensive care unit.

