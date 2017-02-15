Kariba Dam Rehabilitation to Start in May

Rehabilitation of Kariba Dam is expected to start in May after Zimbabwe and Zambia signed off a $ 300 million financing deal with the European Union and World Bank.

The project, which is also being co-financed by the Swedish Government and African Development Bank (AfDB) through a mix of loans and grants, entails reshaping the plunge pool and refurbishment of the six spillway gates.

The AFDB will provide a $ 36 million grant and a $ 39 million loan, the EU a $ 68 million grant while Sweden approved a $ 25 million grant.

The World Bank will avail a $ 75 million loan while the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA)- bilateral organization which manages the dam on behalf of the governments of Zambia and Zimbabwe is expected to contribute $ 19.2 million.

The project is expected to be completed by 2020.

 

