Kenya Airways says it has signed a code share agreement with Hong Kong Airlines that will help connectivity and access in Asia.

The agreement on the Bangkok-Hong Kong route will see Hong Kong Airlines load Kenya Airways flight code on the Asian carriers’ daily flights.

Kenya Airways Group CEO, Mbuvi Ngunze, said in a statement that the agreement will allow Kenya Airways have a daily product between these two key business cities.

Code-sharing allows airlines to sell seats on their aircraft as if they were their own. The passengers are later transferred onto the partnering airline.

The Kenyan carrier currently flies three times a week to Hong Kong but the new agreement with its Asian partner increases this to a daily flight.

The post Kenya Airways Inks Deal to Improve Connectivity in Asia appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.