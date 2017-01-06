Kenya Airways Inks Deal to Improve Connectivity in Asia

Posted January 6, 2017 2:38 pm by Comments

Kenya Airways says it has signed a code share agreement with Hong Kong Airlines that will help connectivity and access in Asia.

The agreement on the Bangkok-Hong Kong route will see Hong Kong Airlines load Kenya Airways flight code on the Asian carriers’ daily flights.

Kenya Airways Group CEO, Mbuvi Ngunze, said in a statement that the agreement will allow Kenya Airways have a daily product between these two key business cities.

Code-sharing allows airlines to sell seats on their aircraft as if they were their own. The passengers are later transferred onto the partnering airline.

The Kenyan carrier currently flies three times a week to Hong Kong but the new agreement with its Asian partner increases this to a daily flight.

The post Kenya Airways Inks Deal to Improve Connectivity in Asia appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Kenya Airways Lays Off 80 Staff Kenya Airways on Friday laid-off 80 of its staff in the first phase of a major restructuring as part of...
  2. Kenya Airways in talks for stake Sale to raise Cash – CEO Kenya’s national carrier, Kenya Airway says it is talking to about 3 or 4 foreign institutional investors about buying a...
  3. Kenya Airways suspends flight to Abuja as part of restructuring As part of efforts aimed at restructuring its operations, Kenya Airways will suspend flights to Abuja and the capital of...
  4. Kenya Airways issues free ticket to competition winner THE Kenya Airways (KQ) has fulfilled the pledge of a free ticket to Nairobi to the winner of the 7th...
  5. Kenya Airways lays off 80 workers amid losses Kenya Airways on Friday laid-off 80 of its staff in the first phase of a major restructuring as part of...
  6. Kenya, Uganda agree on route for oil pipeline Kenya and Uganda have agreed on the route of a planned pipeline that would carry crude from Ugandan oilfields to...
  7. British Airways offers instant rewards during check – in British Airways has commenced an instant rewards scheme for customers in Nigeria, with all travellers who are non-members of the...
  8. 700 ex-Nigeria Airways workers die in 10 yrs …Vows to hold govt responsible   About 700 ex-workers of the liquidated Nigeria Airways have so far died in the...
  9. MainOne partners FirstBank for Tech Startup Conference connectivity MainOne, West Africa’s leading connectivity and data center Solutions Company, was chosen as the exclusive interconnectivity provider at the recently...
  10. Kenyan pilots call for strike next week Kenya Airways Major Kenyan pilots’ union on Tuesday called for an indefinite strike beginning on October 18 to demand change...

< YOHAIG home