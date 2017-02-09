Kenya arrests three over UK-linked voting forms scandal

Posted February 9, 2017 12:37 am by Comments

Kenya arrests three over UK-linked voting forms scandal

Kenyan investigators arrested the former chief executive of the electoral commission and two others in dawn raids on Wednesday, the latest twist of a scandal that has already led to Britain’s first conviction of a company for foreign bribery.

As plainclothes officers ushered Oswago into a vehicle at his Nairobi home, he protested his innocence and said he was being unfairly targeted.

“The totality of these things is about 50 million shillings. It’s has taken them four years to investigate, all right. For 50 million shillings. Is that enough for this hullabaloo?” he asked.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is under increasing pressure to curb endemic corruption before elections due in August. His administration has been engulfed by financial scandals, although Wednesday’s arrests concern contracts signed before he took office.

Former election official James Oswago was charged in court with receiving bribes from Trevy Oyombra, the agent for British firm Smith and Ouzman Ltd, a printing firm that won contracts to print election material in past votes.

The men appeared in court with Hamida Ali, who covered her face with a golden veil stamped with the Chanel logo as prosecutors alleged she facilitated payments using her bank account. All three have denied any wrongdoing.

Prosecutors say the accused used the word “chicken” to refer to cash, asking “have you eaten the chicken?” as code for receiving money.

Image result for Kenya arrests three over UK-linked voting forms scandal

“As long as Kenyans can see that some people have been taken to court over what has been popularly been known as the Chickengate scandal, we believe that the current commission is going to be much more careful in its observance of the procurement laws,” said Julius Muraya, a deputy director at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

After an investigation by Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO), a London court convicted the chairman and marketing manager of Smith and Ouzman Ltd in 2014 of paying nearly 500,000 pounds ($ 620,000) in bribes, the SFO’s website said.

Oswago and other officials were charged in 2014 in cases related to the procurement of voter identification devices and solar lanterns. Those two cases have not yet been concluded.

The government is also facing other corruption scandals, including allegations of missing funds in the Health Ministry and National Youth Service.

Adding to pressure on the president in the build up to the August vote, university lecturers and doctors in state hospitals have been on strike for weeks over pay and working conditions.

The post Kenya arrests three over UK-linked voting forms scandal appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Brazil speaker in corruption scandal won’t resign The speaker of Brazil’s lower house of congress defiantly vowed not to resign Friday, a day after being charged in...
  2. Brazil Corruption Scandal: Third Minister Resigns From Temer’s Government A third minister has resigned from Brazil’s interim President Michel Temer’s government after being linked to a corruption scandal. The...
  3. Alleged arms deal scandal: EFCC arrests Dokpesi The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, says it has arrested the former Chairman of Daar Communications, Chief Raymond Dokpesi....
  4. Judges linked to Rickey Tarfa bribery scandal questioned by EFCC Another judge, Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, failed to appear before the commission. The post Judges linked to Rickey Tarfa bribery scandal questioned...
  5. Halliburton Bribe Scandal: Buhari on the right track – CENTREP THE Centre for the Vulnerable and Underprivileged, CENTREP, Warri, Delta State, has described the recent directives by President Muhammadu Buhari,...
  6. Ivory smuggler jailed 20 years in Kenya A Kenyan court on Friday sentenced a man to 20 years in jail and fined him 20 million shillings ($...
  7. Kenya’s controversial election commission quits Kenyan opposition Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) supporters mock riot-policemen during a protest, at the premises hosting the headquarters...
  8. Morocco arrests 57 in cash-for-answers exam scandal Dozens of people have been arrested in Morocco for selling answers to high school leaving exams in a racket that...
  9. Petrobras Scandal: Former Brazil President, Lula Faces Trial A Federal Court in Brazil has ordered the trial of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, for obstruction of...
  10. EFCC moves in as $4.5b tax scandal hits agency Commission grills NIPC officials Three ex-ministers, Customs chiefs for questioning How did 20 oil companies get $ 4.5 million tax...

< YOHAIG home