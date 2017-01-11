Kenya detains two suspected members of Somali Islamist group

Kenyan police have arrested and detained two suspected members of the Somali Islamist group al Shabaab for planning attacks on churches and other sites in Nairobi

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the office of the police Inspector General, the suspects were arrested following a tip off from the member of the public.

“Two most wanted terrorists and several forged and fraudulently obtained identification documents were seized.

“The two suspects and their accomplices are suspected to have been planning to stage attacks in Nairobi, targeting entertainment joints and churches,” it said, adding that some accomplices escaped and may have fled to Somalia.

Hundreds of Kenyans have been killed in attacks claimed by al Shabaab, including a 2013 assault on a Nairobi shopping mall and a 2015 raid on a university in the northeast. The group says it is waging a war to drive Kenyan troops out of Somalia, where they are fighting the militants as part of an African force.

 

