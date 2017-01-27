Kenya partners Japanese govt to construct Ngong dual carriageway

The second phase of the expansion of Ngong Road in Kenya into a dual carriageway is set to commence in July this year.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority says the three-kilometre stretch will be financed by the Japanese government.

The upgrade is expected to ease traffic in the Kenya city centre.

The design also provides for the inclusion of a special bus lane to be used exclusively by public service buses without interacting with the normal traffic, under the Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

