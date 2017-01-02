Kenya To Make Electricity Available For 100 Percent Of Its Population

A national drive to provide 100 percent of Kenya’s population with electricity by 2020 and reduce load losses is gaining momentum, steered by a multi-billion-dollar project pipeline.

Supplying hard-to-reach rural areas that are currently off-grid forms a key part of the government’s efforts, and has opened doors to private investors and developers as Kenya’s state-owned utilities look to tap funding for projects.

Their efforts are expected to receive a boost in the early part of 2017 with the launch of a framework for public-private partnerships (PPPs), which will play a pivotal part in plugging funding gaps.

Key to Kenya’s plans is a bid to double the number of customers connected to the country’s high-voltage transmission grid to 9m by 2018.

The KSh362bn ($ 3.5bn) initiative, which is being coordinated by the state-owned utility Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco), includes installing 8300 km of new lines, which will extend the grid’s reach to 80 percent of the population.

Dovetailing with this effort is the Last Mile Connectivity Project (LMCP), a separate, phased initiative launched in April, which specifically targets the supply of electricity to inhabitants of rural areas through more effective use of existing distribution transformers.

Households within a 600-metre radius of more than 5000 of the country’s transformers will receive electricity under the initiative, which includes the construction of 12,000 km of low-voltage distribution lines and is expected to be completed within 18 months.

