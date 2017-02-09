Kenya’s shilling was stable on Thursday and it was expected to gain ground, helped by low dollar demand and inflows from non-governmental organisations and remittances, traders said.

At 0718 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 103.60/103.80 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday’s close of 103.65/85.

The post Kenyan shilling stable, seen firmer due to NGO dollar inflows appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.