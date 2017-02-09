Kenyan shilling stable, seen firmer due to NGO dollar inflows

Kenya’s shilling was stable on Thursday and it was expected to gain ground, helped by low dollar demand and inflows from non-governmental organisations and remittances, traders said.

At 0718 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 103.60/103.80 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday’s close of 103.65/85.

 

