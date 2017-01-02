Kia Motors plans to sell 3.17 million vehicles globally in 2017

Posted January 2, 2017 10:37 am by Comments

Kia Motors plans to sell 3.17 million vehicles globally in 2017

South Korean Automobile giant, Kia Motors Corp has disclosed it determination to sell 3.17 million vehicles globally in 2017, the South Korean company said on Monday, up slightly from its 2016 goal of 3.12 million.

Image result for Kia Motors plans to sell 3.17 million vehicles globally in 2017

The company also said it fell short of its 2016 sales target but did not give details.

Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) said earlier on Monday it aims to sell 5.08 million vehicles globally in 2017, up slightly from its 2016 goal.

The post Kia Motors plans to sell 3.17 million vehicles globally in 2017 appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Photos Of Innoson Motors Vehicles Being Used As Shuttle Buses In Enugu I must commend Innoson Motors for the wonderful work they are doing in Nigeria.Despite the numerous challenges,the company is determined...
  2. Globe Motors rolls out vehicles from $150m assembly plant next month LAGOS—Globe Motors, a leading auto mobile dealer in the country is set to boost Federal Government’s automotive policy from July...
  3. Lanre Shittu Motors mulls vehicles components manufacturing in Nigeria AS part of effort to ensure that the production of components and vehicles of international standard is achieved in Nigeria,...
  4. Toyota dominates sector with eight million hybrids vehicles Toyota has said that it sold over eight million hybrid vehicles worldwide, with just 10 months between this and the...
  5. Toyota recalling 3.3 million vehicles over defects Toyota said on Wednesday it is recalling 3.37 million vehicles globally over a pair of defects, in the latest hit...
  6. Innoson Motors donates 3 vehicles to Nigerian Army Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, receiving the military vehicles. An indigenous automobile firm, Innoson Motors, on Thursday, donated three customized vehicles to...
  7. 58 million primary school children not enrolled globally The Deputy Director, Special Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs Joyce Eke, said on Saturday that globally there were 58...
  8. Toyota recalls fresh 5.8 million cars globally over faulty airbags It affects about 1.16 million vehicles sold in Japan, about 820,000 cars sold in China and around 1.47 million cars...
  9. Samsung plans program to sell refurbished smartphones Samsung Electronics Co Ltd plans to launch a program to sell refurbished used versions of its premium smartphones as early...
  10. Over 3 million risk kidney disease globally – Dr. Olajide Idris Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Olajide Idris has raised an alarm that over 3 million people are at risk...

< YOHAIG home