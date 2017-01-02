Kia Motors plans to sell 3.17 million vehicles globally in 2017

South Korean Automobile giant, Kia Motors Corp has disclosed it determination to sell 3.17 million vehicles globally in 2017, the South Korean company said on Monday, up slightly from its 2016 goal of 3.12 million.

The company also said it fell short of its 2016 sales target but did not give details.

Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) said earlier on Monday it aims to sell 5.08 million vehicles globally in 2017, up slightly from its 2016 goal.

