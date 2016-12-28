Korean Air has given flight attendants the green light to use tasers on unruly passengers

Korean Air flight attendants will now have freer access to on-board Tasers.

On Tuesday, the Seoul-based airline “loosened” the usage policy for tasers located on board its aircraft, CNN reported.

“We have decided to improve our conditions and procedure on using Taser guns to cope with violent acts and disturbances on board in a fast and efficient manner,” Korean Air wrote in a statement to Reuters.

However, it is unclear how the airline will implement the new procedure or when it will take effect.

Korean Air was not immediately available to comment.

