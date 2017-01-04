Kubiak steps down as Broncos coach due to health concerns
TVC NEWS Gary Kubiak has stepped down as head coach of the Denver Broncos a year after leading them to victory in Super Bowl 50 because of health concerns, the team said on Monday.
“As I told our team last night, this is an extremely difficult decision to step down as head coach,” Kubiak said in a statement on the team’s website.
“I love to work and I love football, but ultimately the demands of the job are no longer a good fit for me.”
Throughout his coaching career Kubiak, 55, has had several health scares.
This season the former quarterback was taken to hospital with a migraine condition and missed a game while in 2013 as head coach of the Houston Texans he collapsed, leaving the field at halftime having suffered a mini-stroke.
In 10 seasons as a head coach Kubiak had an 82-75 win/loss record, including 21-11 in two campaigns with the Broncos.
