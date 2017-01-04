Kubiak steps down as Broncos coach due to health concerns

TVC NEWS Gary Kubiak has stepped down as head coach of the Denver Broncos a year after leading them to victory in Super Bowl 50 because of health concerns, the team said on Monday.

“As I told our team last night, this is an extremely difficult decision to step down as head coach,” Kubiak said in a statement on the team’s website.

“I love to work and I love football, but ultimately the demands of the job are no longer a good fit for me.”

The Broncos closed out the season on Sunday with a 24-6 victory over the Oakland Raiders, leaving them with a 9-7 record and outside the playoffs to end any chance of defending the title they won last year against the Carolina Panthers.

Throughout his coaching career Kubiak, 55, has had several health scares.

This season the former quarterback was taken to hospital with a migraine condition and missed a game while in 2013 as head coach of the Houston Texans he collapsed, leaving the field at halftime having suffered a mini-stroke.

In 10 seasons as a head coach Kubiak had an 82-75 win/loss record, including 21-11 in two campaigns with the Broncos.

