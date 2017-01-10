Liberia launches $10m youth opportunities project

President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has launched a US$ 10m Youth Opportunities Project at the Paynesville Town Hall to improve access to income generation for targeted youth.

This financing will also provide support for strengthening the government’s capacity to implement its Social Cash Transfer programme.

Youth aged 15-17 years will benefit from a Pre-Employment Social Support Component, which will provide job-readiness training for 2,000 youth while youth aged 18-35 years will benefit from a Household Enterprises Component that will provide skills training opportunities.

Minister of Youth and Sports, Saah Charles N’ Tow said the project was entrenched in Liberia’s Agenda for Transforming Human Development.

