Lokomotiv, Hull fight over Emenike

Posted January 25, 2017 8:37 am by Comments

Lokomotiv, Hull fight over Emenike

Lokomotiv Moscow have joined the race for Hull City target Emmanuel Emenike, a source close to the player revealed to Turkish-Football.com.

Image result for Emmanuel Emenike,

The Fenerbahce striker has been informed by his club that he is free to leave over the winter transfer window.
Emenike has had no shortage of suitors with Hull City, Rubin Kazan and now Lokomotiv all expressing an interest.

The post Lokomotiv, Hull fight over Emenike appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Anthony Joshua to fight again on November 26, says Eddie Hearn Eddie Hearn has confirmed Anthony Joshua’s next fight will be on November 26, 2016. And the IBF world heavyweight champion...
  2. West Ham boss confirms Emenike interest West Ham manager, Slaven Bilic, has confirmed the club is looking at Nigeria striker Emmanuel Emenike as a possible signing...
  3. Barcelona’s Alex Song Joins Rubin Kazan On Free Transfer Rubin Kazan have signed Barcelona midfielder, Alex Song, on a free transfer. The Cameroonian, who was expected to join the...
  4. Mauricio Pochettino wants three more signings for Tottenham Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham could sign as many as three more players before the transfer window closes in just under...
  5. Guardiola unfazed by Man City’ Winless Run Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola is unfazed by his side winless run as they travel to West Brom in the...
  6. Libya seeks Russia’s support in fight against terrorism Libyan military commander, Khalifa Haftar is in Russia to garner support in the country’s fight against terrorism.Haftar, the dominant figure...
  7. IOC is still pushing for fight lifetime ban for doping athletes The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is pushing for life bans for athletes who are caught doping. Director of Communications for...
  8. EFL Cup : Chelsea fight back to down Leicester 4-2 Granit Xhaka scored from a thunderous long-range strike and Lucas Perez added two goals to help Arsenal defeat Nottingham Forest...
  9. French finance minister eyes U.S. bank exodus from London It is inevitable that big U.S. banks will move activities from London in the coming years following Britain’s decision to...
  10. Musa predicts tough game against Lokomotiv Moscow Super Eagles winger, Ahmed Musa, has predicted a tough time for CSKA Moscow in Saturday’s game against rivals Lokomotiv in...

< YOHAIG home