Lokomotiv Moscow have joined the race for Hull City target Emmanuel Emenike, a source close to the player revealed to Turkish-Football.com.

The Fenerbahce striker has been informed by his club that he is free to leave over the winter transfer window.

Emenike has had no shortage of suitors with Hull City, Rubin Kazan and now Lokomotiv all expressing an interest.

The post Lokomotiv, Hull fight over Emenike appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.