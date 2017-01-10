Madagascar, China sign deal to boost trade ties

Madagascar, China sign deal to boost trade ties

Madagascar welcomes Chinese enterprises seeking opportunities in the country. Both countries hope to widen trade ties.

Madagascar wants to work with China to be able to tap from the global economy and to realize industrial and agricultural modernization.

Madagasgar’s Foreign Minister, Beatrice Atallah said China was a reliable partner with huge great potential.

 

