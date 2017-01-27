Man Utd reach Wembley final despite Hull defeat

Manchester United will play Southampton in the EFL Cup final, despite a 2-1 defeat at Hull City in Thursday’s semi-final second leg.

Tom Huddlestone’s controversial first-half penalty and Oumar Niasse’s late strike earned victory for Marco Silva’s

side on the night, but Paul Pogba’s 66th-minute goal ensured United progress 3-2 on aggregate.

The result sees United set up a showdown with Southampton at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, February 26 as Jose Mourinho seeks to guide the club to League Cup success for the fifth time in their history.

