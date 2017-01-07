Manchester City ‘evaluating’ Holger Badstuber deal, Pep Guardiola says

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted they could make a move for Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber.

Guardiola believes his squad is short of defensive options, especially considering they will compete across three competitions in the second half of the season following a 5-0 thrashing of West Ham in the FA Cup third round.

The Spaniard insists there are no names on the table yet but he will hold talks with City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain in the coming days before deciding on their targets.

