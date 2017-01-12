Manchester United activate clause in Marouane Fellaini’s

Manchester United have activated a clause in Marouane Fellaini’s contract which will keep him at Old Trafford until 2018.

The 29-year-old midfielder joined United from Everton in 2013 on a four-year deal, with an option for a further year.

And Fellaini will be staying at the club for a fifth season, despite enduring indifferent spells since he was signed for £27.5m by David Moyes.

