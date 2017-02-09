Manchester United quarterly profits at £37.6m – but debt also increases

Posted February 9, 2017 8:37 pm by Comments

Manchester United have announced an operating profit of £37.6m in the club’s quarterly figures – which also reveal a big increase in its overall debt.

United saw increases in television revenue, up 40.8 per cent at £52.5m, and matchday revenues are up 27 per cent at £38.6m. As a result of these two factors, overall turnover was up 18 per cent at £157.9m.

Staff costs have however gone up 14 per cent, largely due to the arrival of Jose Mourinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The post Manchester United quarterly profits at £37.6m – but debt also increases appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic will stay at Manchester United for two years, says Jose Mourinho Jose Mourinho is already convinced Zlatan Ibrahimovic will stay at Manchester United for a second season. Swedish superstar Ibrahimovic joined...
  2. Jose Mourinho backs Manchester United’s misfiring striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic Jose Mourinho admits Zlatan Ibrahimovic is struggling in front of goal but has nothing but praise for the Manchester United...
  3. Mourinho says Ibrahimovic will end his career at Manchester United Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has insisted that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will finish his career at Manchester United and not China...
  4. Manchester United sign Paul Pogba TVC E. Manchester United have completed the world-record £100 million signing of 23 year old Paul Pogba. Pogba who has...
  5. Pogba Rejoins Manchester United English Premier League Giants, Manchester United, have announced the signing of France Midfielder, Paul Pogba, from Juventus for a fee...
  6. Manchester United Confirm Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Signing Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a one-year contract.Ibrahimovic took it upon himself to announce on...
  7. Man City Beat United 2-1 To Win Manchester Derby Kevin de Bruyne and Kelechi Iheanacho pounced on two defensive lapses from Daley Blind to give Manchester City and Pep...
  8. Mourinho: Ibrahimovic’s Injury Will Be Ruinous For United Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, says Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s injury will be disastrous for the club. Mourinho, who earlier suggested Ibrahimovic...
  9. Jose Mourinho Becomes Manchester United’s Manager Jose Mourinho has been appointed as Manchester United’s new manager after signing his contract at a central London hotel. The former...
  10. I’m joining Manchester United – Ibrahimovic Zlatan Ibrahimovic said on Thursday that he is joining Manchester United, ending intense speculation about where the 34-year-old Swedish superstar...

< YOHAIG home