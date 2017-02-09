Manchester United have announced an operating profit of £37.6m in the club’s quarterly figures – which also reveal a big increase in its overall debt.

United saw increases in television revenue, up 40.8 per cent at £52.5m, and matchday revenues are up 27 per cent at £38.6m. As a result of these two factors, overall turnover was up 18 per cent at £157.9m.

Staff costs have however gone up 14 per cent, largely due to the arrival of Jose Mourinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The post Manchester United quarterly profits at £37.6m – but debt also increases appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.