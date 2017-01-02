Nigerian international, Victor Moses has been described as ‘irreplaceable’ by Chelsea’s former assistant manager, Ray Wilkins.

Wilkins is one of many wowed by Moses’ impressive displays this season and he was quick to brand the 26-year-old as a very important member of the Blues squad.

Meanwhile, Stoke City manager, Mark Hughes has taken the credit for Moses’ meteoric rise and new-found defensive solidity at Chelsea.

Hughes says he is “not surprised at all” at the progress made by the Nigerian and identifies his time on loan at the Potters as a crucial moment in his professional football development.

Bujumbura, on Sunday. party.

The post Mark Hughes takes credit for Victor Moses’ meteoric rise appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.