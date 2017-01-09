Mbemba, Mbokani named in D.R. Congo AFCON squad

The Democratic Republic of Congo have announced their final squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.
The Leopards named six players who ply their trade in England including Newcastle United defender Chancel Mbemba and Hull forward Dieumerci Mbokani.

Leopards head coach Florent Ibenge also named five players, who are based in the DR Congo – four from TP Mazembe and one from their fierce rivals AS Vita Club.

DR Congo are in Group C along with defending champions Ivory Coast, Togo and Morocco.

