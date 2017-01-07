Mikel Obi bids Chelsea goodbye

Mikel Obi bids Chelsea goodbye

John Obi Mikel has written a hearfelt letter to Chelsea fans ahead of his departure from the club after 11 years of service.

The Nigeria captiain is on the brink of a £140,000-per-week switch to Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA, having failed to establish a place in the Blues side under Antonio Conte.

And ahead of his switch, the 29-year-old penned a letter to Blues supporters and staff.

“I say goodbye as a Champion of England, a Champion of Europe and proud captain of my national team.

“To play in the Premier League, the best league in the world, is every professional’s ambition. But to play for Chelsea, to become part of the Chelsea family, to work with some of the best managers and players in the world, has truly been an honour.”

