Mnangagwa accused of planning to oust Mugabe

Posted January 6, 2017 6:38 pm by Comments

Mnangagwa accused of planning to oust Mugabe

Zimbabwean acting president has dismissed rumours that he wants to take over power from President Robert Mugabe.

This followed a leaked picture of Emmerson Mnangagwa holding a mug on which was inscribed “I am the boss”.

This picture has since gone viral.

Image result for Mnangagwa accused of plot to oust Mugabe

The Vice President complained that there were unnamed people who were trying to drive a wedge between him and President Mugabe by peddling rumours.

Mnangagwa is acting president as Mugabe is China for his annual month long

The post Mnangagwa accused of planning to oust Mugabe appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Libyan troops renew push to oust I.S. from Sirte Libyan forces have renewed their campaign to oust the so-called Islamic State group from its former North African stronghold of...
  2. I’m not planning to succeed my husband as president—Mugabe’s wife Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s wife Thursday denied harbouring ambitions to succeed her husband, pledging instead to support the 91-year-old’s next...
  3. Zimbabwe’s Mugabe Back Home After Heart Attack Rumours Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe, has returned home after a month-long holiday in the Far East, just over a week after...
  4. Mugabe warns against “Arab Spring Type Revolution” in Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has described the agitation by protesters in his country as an Arab-Spring type of revolution. He has...
  5. President Mugabe not dead – Presidency The Zimbabwe government on Thursday denied reports that veteran President Robert Mugabe, 91, had collapsed and died in Singapore after...
  6. Pastor, Zimbabweans in diaspora call for Mugabe’s resignation More protesters are calling on Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to resign over lingering economic hardship many have blamed on the...
  7. Zimbabwe’s Mugabe rejects ill health talk but faces rising public anger TVC NEWS Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe returned home from abroad in a jovial mood on Saturday, poking fun at the...
  8. Zimbabwe denies reports of Mugabe’s death Mugabe The Zimbabwe government on Thursday denied reports that veteran President Robert Mugabe, 91, had collapsed and died in Singapore...
  9. Zimbabwe shocked by Botswana’s criticism of Mugabe Zimbabwe‘s government hit back at the leader of its neighbour Botswana on Friday, accusing him of breaking a taboo by...
  10. Kosovo court bars extradition of priest accused of sex crimes A court in Kosovo has ruled that a former priest wanted on child sex abuse charges from the 1970s and...

< YOHAIG home