Mnangagwa accused of planning to oust Mugabe

Zimbabwean acting president has dismissed rumours that he wants to take over power from President Robert Mugabe.

This followed a leaked picture of Emmerson Mnangagwa holding a mug on which was inscribed “I am the boss”.

This picture has since gone viral.

The Vice President complained that there were unnamed people who were trying to drive a wedge between him and President Mugabe by peddling rumours.

Mnangagwa is acting president as Mugabe is China for his annual month long

