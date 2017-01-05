Morocco begins Islamic banking

Morocco has become the latest Muslim country to authorize Islamic banks, amid growing market demand for Sharia-compliant banking.

The Moroccan central bank announced this week it has approved five Islamic banks, fulfilling a long-standing promise of the Islamist party leading a coalition government since 2011.

Among them are leading national banks Attijariwafa, linked to the royal family, state-owned Banque Centrale Populaire and private BMCE Bank of Africa.

All three hold increasing assets around French-speaking Africa.

Four of the five banks will be partnerships between Moroccan banks and Islamic financial institutions in the Gulf.

Sharia forbids interest, which is central to many banks’ operations.

