Morocco send holders Ivory Coast packing at AFCON 2017

Posted January 25, 2017 10:39 pm by Comments

Rachid Alioui scored a spectacular winner for Morocco to defeat holders Ivory Coast 1-0 and advance to the quarter-finals of the African Nations Cup finals at the expense of the defending champions on Tuesday.

French-born Alioui netted from 35 metres to take coach Herve Renard’s side into the knockout stages and end the hopes of the country the latter led to the continental title two years ago in Equatorial Guinea.

Morocco finished runners-up in Group C with six points, one behind pool winners the Democratic Republic of Congo. The fancied Ivorians, who managed just two goals and two points in their three matches in Gabon, had to settle for third.

Ivory Coast joined two other high-profile first-round casualties already knocked out of the tournament, Algeria and hosts Gabon.

It took 25 minutes for the first real threat to either goal and it was Morocco who went close as Faycal Fajr’s free kick had the beating of Ivory Coast keeper Sylvain Gbohouo but cannoned back off the crossbar.

In a half of few chances, the next two fell the way of Ivory Coast and they should have profited from at least one of them.

Veteran Salomon Kalou provided an excellent run and pass to former England international Wilfried Zaha in acres of space on the left-hand side of the box but the Crystal Palace winger’s shot was straight at the Moroccan keeper.

A minute before the break Wilfried Bony’s flick-on found Kalou at the back post but his header hit the woodwork and the chance was gone.

The first 20 minutes of the second period saw the Ivorians have the majority of the possession but a swift break from Morocco led to substitute Alioui’s decisive moment.

The 24-year-old, who plays for Nimes in the French second division, picked up the ball, spotted Gbohouo off his line and masterfully curled his shot into the top corner.

The North African side soaked up some heavy Ivorian pressure after that but were able to comfortably see out the game to set up a quarter-final meeting on Sunday with the winners of Group D.

That will be either Ghana or Egypt, who clash on Wednesday in Port Gentil for top spot, with the former needing just a draw to secure the pool win.

The post Morocco send holders Ivory Coast packing at AFCON 2017 appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 2017 AFCON: Champions Ivory Coast must beat Morocco for quarter-final berth African Nations Cup holders Ivory Coast must beat Morocco to secure progress to the last eight when they meet at...
  2. Ivory Coast vs Morocco: Defending champions, Ivory Coast crash out of AFCON Defending champions, Ivory Coast on Tuesday crashed out of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon, after losing...
  3. AFCON 2017 : Ivory Coast fight back to hold D.R. Congo Defending champions, Ivory Coast fought back to hold the Democratic Republic of Congo to a 2-2 draw in the Africa...
  4. Afcon 2017: Ivory Coast gets financial boost Afcon 2017: Ivory Coast given financial boost African Cup of Nations defending champions, Ivory Coast, have been given extra financial...
  5. AFCON : Togo force Ivory Coast to goalless draw in Group C Defending champions Ivory Coast and Togo played out the first goalless draw at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon...
  6. Ivory Coast out of AFCON Title-holders the Ivory Coast were dumped out of the Africa Cup of Nations Tuesday after a superb Rachid Alioui goal...
  7. ANC: Ivory Coast out of African Nations Cup as Morocco, DR Congo advance Ivory Coast failed to make it past the group stage in their defense of the African Nations Cup, crashing out...
  8. AFCON: Defending champions Ivory Coast eliminated Democratic Republic of Congo and Morocco won Tuesday to reach the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals while title-holders Ivory Coast...
  9. Morocco’s Belhanda to miss AFCON 2017 with injury Morocco have been dealt an injury blow ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations with star midfielder Younes Belhanda...
  10. AFCON : 10-man DR Congo win Morocco in Group C Democratic Republic of Congo’s Junior Kabananga struck early in the second half to earn a 1-0 win over Morocco in...

< YOHAIG home