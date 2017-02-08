Morocco’s Official jobless rate falls to 9.4 Percent

Posted February 8, 2017 12:37 am by Comments

Morocco’s Official jobless rate falls to 9.4 Percent

Growth in service and construction industries lowered Morocco’s official unemployment rate to 9.4 percent last year from 9.7 percent in 2015, the country’s planning agency said on Monday.

Image result for morocco workers

Services and construction created 38,000 and 36,000 jobs respectively, according to Monday’s report. Manufacturing created 8,000 jobs.

The government has been developing manufacturing in areas such as car, aerospace and electronic components, in an effort to reduce reliance on agriculture and create more jobs in its crowded big cities.

Agriculture, which accounts for some 15 percent of Morocco’s gross domestic product and employs more than half its workforce, lost around 32,000 jobs last year. Along with the rest of North Africa, the country suffered its worst drought in 30 years, and its cereal harvest declined by more than 70 percent.

The Finance Ministry has forecast the economy will grow by 4.5 percent this year, up from 1.6 percent in 2016, as agriculture recovers from the drought

The post Morocco’s Official jobless rate falls to 9.4 Percent appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. South Africa’s unemployment rate drops to 26.6 pct in Q2 Data from South Africa’s statistics office indicates that unemployment rate in the country slightly declined to 26.6% in the second...
  2. Oil falls as mixed US jobs data clouds Fed rate hike Oil prices fell Friday as investors weighed the outlook for the US economy after mixed jobs data gave no clue...
  3. 100 Days: Official corruption down by 50 percent – Garba Shehu Mallam Garba Shehu, one-time President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), is Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari...
  4. In US, abortion rate falls to historic low The abortion rate in the United States fell to its lowest point on record in 2014, and increasing restrictions on...
  5. Inter-bank interest rate falls to 2015 lowest Interbank interest rate went down further yesterday to this year’s low of 2.3 percent as the Central Bank of Nigeria,...
  6. Nigeria’s November Inflation Rate To Hit 18.45%— Report By Modupe Gbadeyanka A report by FSDH Securities Limited has disclosed that the November 2016 inflation rate (year-on-year) to increase...
  7. Nigerian Interbank Rate Falls As Matured Treasury Bills Are Paid Off Nigeria’s overnight naira interbank lending rate fell to around 15 percent on Friday from a peak of 35 percent on...
  8. US construction spending rises 0.8 percent in May   U.S. construction spending posted a solid gain in May, pushing total activity to the highest point since the fall...
  9. EU unemployment rate lowest since 2009 Employment in the EU has increased in almost all Member States, according to the autumn edition of the European Commission’s...
  10. We’ve cut Lagos crime rate by 70 percent — Gov. Ambode The governor, however, noted “some ugly points” still emanating along the state’s waterways. The post We’ve cut Lagos crime rate...

< YOHAIG home