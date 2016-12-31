Mortgages being paid off quicker than new loans are approved
Homeowners are still paying off their old mortgages at a faster rate than new ones are being issued, new figures from the Central Bank show.
Households across the country have repaid almost €1.2bn more of their home loans than was issued in new mortgages during the year.
Mortgages, which make up 83pc of on-balance sheet household loans, declined by €150m in November while non-housing loans dipped by €12m in the second-last month of the year.
Consumer credit rose 4.1pc in November as Irish customers withdrew €1bn more than they lodged.
In November, point-of-sale transactions climbed to €2.9bn, €500m more than the same time last year. Retail sales accounted for more than half of the inflated spend.
Irish households continued to be net funders in the Irish banking system for the 17th consecutive month.
