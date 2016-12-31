Mortgages being paid off quicker than new loans are approved

Households across the country have repaid almost €1.2bn more of their home loans than was issued in new mortgages during the year.

Mortgages, which make up 83pc of on-balance sheet household loans, declined by €150m in November while non-housing loans dipped by €12m in the second-last month of the year.

Consumer credit rose 4.1pc in November as Irish customers withdrew €1bn more than they lodged.