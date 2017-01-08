Nana Akufo-Addo sworn in as Ghana’s new president

Posted January 8, 2017 8:37 pm by Comments

TVC NEWS Nana Akufo-Addo was sworn in as Ghana’s new president on Saturday, in a ceremony attended by dozens of African leaders.

The 72-year-old former human rights lawyer defeated incumbent John Dramani Mahama in elections last month.

“I will not let you, the people of Ghana, down,” Akufo-Addo wrote on his Twitter feed just after he took office. He also vowed to reduce taxes to boost the economy and declared that Ghana was “open for business again”.

The new president took the oath of office at a ceremony in Independence Square in central Accra, marking the latest peaceful transition of power in the West African country.

More than 6,000 members of the public, dignitaries and heads of state were in attendance, including Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari and Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta.

Akufo-Addo told AFP news agency that after smooth handovers of power in his home country and places such as Nigeria, leaders wanting to stay in office at all costs were “fighting the tide of history”.

During the week of Akufo-Addo’s election, beaten President Yahya Jammeh of The Gambia promised to challenge the results of elections that he had previously accepted.

Ghana’s elections, which were held on December 7, came in the wake of a weak economy. The country was unhappy with the ruling party. Seven out of 10 Ghanaians believed that the country was headed in the wrong direction, according to the Ghana Center for Democratic Development.

Akufo-Addo has vowed to put Ghana “back on the path of progress and prosperity” after an economic slump under Mahama that led to an International Monetary Fund bailout.

This week, Mahama defended his record, saying his government had been up against “strong headwinds” that caused growth to slow, public sector debt to rise and the cedi currency to fall.

On December 31, Mahama had encouraged his citizens to support Akufo-Addo as his successor.

“I stand here today, Mr Speaker, holding the baton of leadership prepared to pass it on with pride, goodwill and determination to Nana Akufo-Addo,” said Mahama in a farewell address.

The post Nana Akufo-Addo sworn in as Ghana’s new president appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Akufo-Addo Sworn In As President Of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of New Patriotic Party has been sworn in as the president of the Republic of Ghana....
  2. Ghana: Nana Akufo-Addo wins presidential election Ghana’s main opposition leader, Nana Akufo-Addo, has won the country’s presidential election with an absolute majority over President John Mahama,...
  3. Breaking: President Mahama of Ghana concedes defeat to Nana Akufo-Addo Ghanaian President, John Dramani Mahama President John Mahama of Ghana has conceded defeat to the opposition candidate Nana Akufo-Addo in...
  4. Ghana’s President-Elect, Nana Akufo-Addo Visits Buhari (Pics) President Buhari receives President elect of the Republic of Ghana H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo in State House on 20th December, 2016....
  5. Ghana: Mahama calls to congratulate Akufo-Addo Ahead of the official announcement of the result of the Ghana presidential election, incumbent President John Mahama has called to...
  6. Ghana Election: Electoral Commission declares Nana Akufo-Addo President-elect The New People Party (NPP) candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo, has been declared the winner of this year’s Ghana Presidential Election, by...
  7. Nana Akufo-Addo Officially Declared President-Elect Of Ghana 0 Comments Sahara Reporters Nana Akufo-Addo Officially Declared President-Elect Of Ghana 11 Hours Ago...
  8. Opposition Party’s Candidate, Akufo-Addo, Wins Ghana Presidential Election Breaking: Opposition Party’s Candidate Akufo-Addo, Wins Ghana Presidential Election Looks like the battle is over in Ghana’s Presidential Elections and...
  9. BREAKING: Ghana Election: Nana Akufo-Addo defeats incumbent president to win presidential election Reports from two popular private radio stations in Ghana say Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, has...
  10. Ghana election: Akufo- Addo leads GHANAIANS REPORTEDLY may choose a new president as Akufo-Addo leads in the presidential poll and could be declared president-elect Reports...

< YOHAIG home