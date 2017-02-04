New FCC Chairman Scales Back Broadband Subsidies for the Poor

Amid a slew of moves Friday, new FCC Chairman Ajit Pai reversed the addition of nine network providers to a program that subsidizes broadband internet access for low-income Americans. The FCC statement said the move was intended to “promote program integrity” and give the agency time to implement anti-fraud measures in the program, known as Lifeline, which has been repeatedly scammed by providers.

But, as with many efforts to fight fraud and waste in safety net programs, the FCC’s decision could harm vulnerable populations. The internet policy and advocacy group Public Knowledge (which is partly funded by broadband providers) yesterday said in a statement that the decision “will likely result in needy families losing access to the critical connectivity they use to communicate with loved ones, look for employment [and] complete homework assignments”. Speaking to the Washington Post, the founder of Kajeet Inc., one of the affected companies, expressed similar concern that the decision could impact programs the provided internet access to schoolchildren.

