NEX Distributes Tradition Data

NEX Data, the price data division of interdealer broker NEX Group, formerly known as Icap, has struck a deal to distribute data from Swiss broker Tradition’s electronic, voice-brokered and hybrid broking operations.

The data covers Tradition’s real-time and end-of-day prices for interest-rate derivatives, money markets, energy, commodities and fixed income instruments, as well as data from the broker’s Trad-X electronic trading platform for over-the-counter derivatives, and from its Japanese and Asian business. Officials say the agreement will expand the distribution of Tradition’s market data, giving its clients.

