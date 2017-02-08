Nigeria begins negotiations on CFTA adoption

Posted February 8, 2017 12:37 pm by Comments

Preparatory to the 2017 establishment of a Continental Free Trade Area, CFTA in Africa, Nigeria has commenced negotiations to facilitate the adoption of the trade deal after several months of lagging behind among other trade blocs.

The AU had set a deadline of December 2017 for the adoption of the CFTA, though the Federal Government explained that the gruelling process of negotiations and adoption will depend on how much progress is made.

Once concluded, the CFTA will enhance the movement of goods and services and boost trade facilitation within the 54-member bloc of the continent.

A statement from the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment noted that the Nigerian Negotiating team departed for Kigali, Rwanda, on Monday for another round of text-based negotiations in the Technical Working Groups (TWG) of the Negotiating Forum for the Continental Free Trade Agreement (CFTA).

The post Nigeria begins negotiations on CFTA adoption appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigeria begins trade negotiations with African countries Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja The Federal Government will this week begin another round of negotiations with all the countries in the...
  2. ECOWAS lags as other RECs seal pact on CFTA Director-General, SON, Dr Joseph Odumodu Preparatory to the 2017 establishment of a Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA) in Africa, three...
  3. AU, ARSO strategise to achieve CFTA 2017 timeline Map of Africa Preparatory to the 2017 timeline for the establishment of a Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA) in Africa,...
  4. Nigeria Says Negotiations Ongoing To Release More Chibok Girls The Minister of Information, Mr Lai Mohammed, says negotiations are ongoing for the release of the Chibok girls and other...
  5. Push begins for adoption of e-voting in 2019 elections Stakeholders in the Information and Communication Technology ecosystem have expressed concern that Nigeria may not reap the full benefits of...
  6. Africa Hotel Investments forum opens in Kigali Rwanda is hosting a three-day continental hotel investment forum in Kigali. The three-day Investment forum is a leading hotel investment...
  7. MTN NIGERIA FORMALLY WITHDRAWS SUIT  IN GOOD FAITH AS NEGOTIATIONS CONTINUE Today, MTN Nigeria kept its promise to act in good faith and withdraw the court case. This paves the way...
  8. Militants split over FG, Avengers’ negotiations MILITANTS in the Niger Delta are falling apart over negotiations with the Federal Government, which bowed to stakeholders’ demand for...
  9. Tinubu meets NLC leaders, calls resumption of negotiations The National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress...
  10. ‘Strong African economies may lose out under CFTA agenda if dumping is not checked’ Odumodu Following the conclusion of the President’s forum of the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO) tagged “Africa Rises for Standards”...

< YOHAIG home