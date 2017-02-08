Nigeria begins negotiations on CFTA adoption

Preparatory to the 2017 establishment of a Continental Free Trade Area, CFTA in Africa, Nigeria has commenced negotiations to facilitate the adoption of the trade deal after several months of lagging behind among other trade blocs.

The AU had set a deadline of December 2017 for the adoption of the CFTA, though the Federal Government explained that the gruelling process of negotiations and adoption will depend on how much progress is made.

Once concluded, the CFTA will enhance the movement of goods and services and boost trade facilitation within the 54-member bloc of the continent.

A statement from the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment noted that the Nigerian Negotiating team departed for Kigali, Rwanda, on Monday for another round of text-based negotiations in the Technical Working Groups (TWG) of the Negotiating Forum for the Continental Free Trade Agreement (CFTA).

