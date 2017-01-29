Nigeria earmarks 98 pct of aviation budget for ongoing projects

Nigeria’s Minister of state for aviation Hadi Sirika says ninety- eight per cent of the 2017 budget allocation to the Aviation sector will be used for ongoing projects in the airline industry.

This, he says will help to facilitate quality service delivery.

Sirika disclosed this during a meeting with a coalition of civil society organizations in Abuja.

He said the allocation will quicken government’s effort in reconstructing the runways at the Abuja and Kaduna airports.

With the planned six week closure of the Abuja airport due soon, Sirika says he is optimistic of a better environment for businesses when the project is completed.

